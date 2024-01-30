Watch Now
Overland Park police determines no threat after resident reports 'suspicious' package

Posted at 7:29 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 08:48:34-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department determined there was no threat after a "suspicious" package was reported at a home Tuesday morning in the 7200 block of Conser Street.

A resident in the area reported seeing bags containing a white substance on their doorstep.

The location is approximately 0.3 miles from Premier Learning, Early Childhood Education Center and 0.6 miles from John Paul II Catholic School.

The OPPD Explosive Ordnance Disposal team responded to the home, determined the package was safe and cleared the scene.

