Overland Park police determine no threat after investigating suspicious package

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department has determined there is no threat to the public after investigating a suspicious package Monday morning in the 10500 block of Goddard Street.

OPPD received the report of a suspicious package around 6:53 a.m. Monday and a heavy police presence responded to the scene.

Officers determined there was no threat after learning the package contained perfume and was placed outside the front door of a residence by a neighbor.

The scene has been cleared by OPPD.

