Overland Park Police investigating aggravated battery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park Police are investigating an aggravated battery.

They were called to the 8100 block of West 89th Street about 12:15 a.m.

Police say the victim has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police are on the scene investigating.

