Overland Park police looking for man after peeping incident at Target store

Posted at 3:13 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 16:54:05-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for the public's help to find a man after he allegedly used a selfie stick to peep at a woman in a changing room at a Target store.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. on April 21 at the Target store in the 12200 block of Blue Valley Parkway, according to a Facebook post from the Overland Park Police Department.

Another customer spotted the man using the device and he quickly left the store.

The man drove away from the store in a red Honda Civic. Police say the Civic is at least 2016 model or newer.

Overland Park investigators sent surveillance photos of the unidentified man to detectives around the metro area.

None of those investigators reported any incidents involving the suspect in the Target case.

Anyone with information about the man should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

