Overland Park police on standby with man in 6300 block of Riley St.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department is standing by Monday morning in the 6300 block of Riley Street.

Officers were called to the scene about 8 a.m. after the male homeowner told his wife to call police that burglars were inside the home.

The homeowner does have weapons in the house.

Officers are on scene and trying to talk the homeowner out of the house- they don't believe there are any intruders and the man is suffering a mental health crisis.

Officers have been to the home before.

Mental health officials are enroute to try to talk to the man.

His wife is out of the home and is safe.

