KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department says a power outage in the southern half of the city is causing "significant" traffic delays.

As of 11:20 a.m. Sunday, Evergy reported 3,979 customers experiencing outages.

You can stay up to date with the latest information on Evergy's outages through its online outage map.

OPPD says it is working with Evergy to resolve the issue.

