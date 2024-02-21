Watch Now
Overland Park police respond to serious injury crash on I-435 EB near Metcalf Avenue

Overland Park police responded to a crash on I-435 eastbound near Metcalf Avenue on Wednesday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Police Department responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 435 Wednesday morning.

Police said the crash took place in the eastbound lanes of I-435 near Metcalf Avenue.

KC Scout reported the crash occurred around 7 a.m.

Police said serious injuries were suffered in the crash, although it is not known how many people were injured.

Two lanes of eastbound lanes I-435 are closed in the area. KC Scout estimates the scene will be cleared around 7:45 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated as additional information is available.


