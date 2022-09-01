Overland Park police search for man after attempted kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park are looking for a man who allegedly tried to kidnap a female juvenile on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Overland Park Police Department, the incident happened in the 9100 block Robinson Street around 3:45 p.m.

The victim said the man tried to force her into his vehicle, but she was able to escape.

Police said the man is driving an open top Red Jeep.

If anyone has any additional information is asked to contact the Overland Park Police Department at (913)-895-6300.

