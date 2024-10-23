Overland Park police searching for suspect in alleged sexual assault Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park searched an area near W. 101st Street and Metcalf Avenue Wednesday for a suspect in an alleged sexual assault.

A police spokesperson said police received a call from a female victim who is possibly homeless in a wooded area west of Metcalf Avenue who reported the alleged assault.

The alleged suspect is described as a white male in his 40s with brown hair, a stubble beard and wearing blue jeans.

Police encourage anyone in the area to report suspicious activity.

