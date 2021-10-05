Overland Park police searching for suspect in attempted burglary involving shots fired

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are investigating an incident involving a burglary attempt and shots fired.

According to police, around 1:40 a.m. Monday, officers were called to the 12900 block of Carter Street for a shots fired call.

A homeowner in the area had found someone breaking into their vehicle and went to confront the suspect.

Police said the suspect fired shots at the homeowner, but no one was struck even though bullets did enter the home.

After that, the homeowner followed the suspect's vehicle for a short distance until the suspect fired more shots at the homeowner near West 135th Street and U.S. 69.

Police are looking for a silver or light-colored truck. It was last seen headed north on U.S. 69.

There is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline or the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8750.

