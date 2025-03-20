Overland Park police searching for suspect involved stolen vehicle, hit and run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Overland Park launched a search Thursday morning for a suspect wanted in a reported stolen vehicle and hit and run.

Police tell KSHB 41 News that officers spotted a stolen black Ford Mustang out of Smithville that had crashed near W. 119th Street and U.S. 69 Highway.

Two people inside the stolen car fled after the crash. Police were able to take one suspect - a female - into custody in the area. Police have set up a perimeter between W. 125th Street and W. 135th Street to search for the second suspect.

Officers are in the area near W.119th and U.S. 69 Hwy due to a report of stolen auto/ hit and run. Two suspects fled, only one has been apprehended. Multiple units and a drone checking the area for the male suspect (white male, white t-shirt, khaki pants). pic.twitter.com/eA3lqsj9Iu — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) March 20, 2025

