Overland Park robbery suspects now in custody

UPDATE: 9:45 a.m. Tuesday: Overland Park police say they now have both robbery suspects in custody for questioning and the investigation continues.

The Overland Park police department is searching for two robbery suspects who brandished a handgun and stole money from a victim in a parking lot at 95th & Metcalf.

Officers were called to the scene about 5:00 p.m. Monday.

Police say two, slender built males, wearing all black, and one was wearing a white hat got in the victims car, displayed a handgun and demanded money.

The two suspects were last seen fleeing on foot from the back of the store.

They were last seen walking south towards W. 97th and Antioch near the Stonegate Pool.

One of the suspects has been positively identified by a security guard.

Police are still actively looking for the pair.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

