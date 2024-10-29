Overland Park police: Swatting call at elementary school causes temporary lockdown Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An elementary school in Overland Park went on lockdown Tuesday due to a swatting call, police said.

Sunrise Point Elementary School, which is part of the Blue Valley School District, went on lockdown at about 9:30 a.m.

A police spokesperson said officers searched the school, located at 15800 Roe Avenue, as a precaution.

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour.

