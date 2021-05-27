Overland Park police trying to identify jewelry store thief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police are asking for help identifying a theft suspect.
The man pictured was was part of a jewelry store theft in the 4700 block of West 119th Street.
It happened May 21 at 4:15 p.m.
The person was seen leaving in a silver Ford Fusion with unknown Kansas plates.
Anyone with information should call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
