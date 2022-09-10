Watch Now
NewsCrime

Overland Park police working to locate dog responsible for biting, critically injuring another dog

John Batten/KSHB
Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 16:33:28-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — The Overland Park Police Department is requesting the public’s help in order to locate a dog responsible for biting another dog between 8:30-9 a.m. Saturday.

The incident took place in the Overland Park Regional Hospital parking lot.

Overland Park Regional Hospital parking lot

While an individual was in the area with their dog, it was bitten at the west end of the lot by the dog police are working to locate.

It is described as a large black dog with long hair and a light-colored patch on its chest.

As for the owner, she is described as slender with dark hair.

Police say the two were walking a trail by Rosehill East Park and may live in the neighborhood.

The dog that was bitten sustained critical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPPD at 913-895-6300.


