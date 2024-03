KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Overland Park woman died Sunday when the back tire of a motorcycle she was on blew out, causing the bike to slide and eject her and another man.

Margaret Kathleen Coleman, 49, was on a Indian Chieftain motorcycle in Douglas County on U.S. 59 Highway at the U.S. 56 Junction about 10:25 a.m. Sunday.

Coleman, who was not wearing a helmet, later died from injuries she suffered in the ejection.

The man driving the bike was seriously injured in the crash.

