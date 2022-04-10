Watch
Overnight armed robbery reported on KU campus

Posted at 8:22 AM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 09:22:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed robbery was reported around 3:19 a.m. on the University of Kansas campus in the 1100 block of West Campus Road, according to the KU Public Safety Office.

The office says the suspect robbed a victim with a gun, entered a vehicle, then left campus headed west on Stratford Road.

The suspect is was a 25-30 year old Hispanic male. He reportedly has a goatee or scruff beard, is around 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 250 lbs and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KU Public Safety Office at 785-864-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

