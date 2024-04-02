Overnight ATV crash leaves 1 person dead in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An ATV crash left one person dead early Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver of a green John Deere Buck ATV was traveling south on a concrete trail located behind 5121 Raytown Road, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The vehicle struck a yellow metal bollard, which is a short vertical pole that was used to mark the travel lanes of the trail.

The driver was not wearing a helmet and was ejected from the ATV onto the concrete.

Police responded and pronounced the operator deceased at the scene.

KCPD is investigating the crash.

