Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to the area of 57th Street and Prospect Avenue at around 4:20 a.m., according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Upon arrival to the scene, KCPD located one victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

KCPD is investigating the shooting.

