Overnight shooting leaves 1 man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead after an overnight shooting.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were called just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday to Research Medical Center on a reported walk-in shooting victim.

Officers said a man was taken to the hospital via private vehicle.

The man succumbed to his gunshot wounds at the hospital.

While police said the scene originally was thought to be in Raytown, investigators determined the shooting likely occurred near 63rd Street and Manchester Trafficway.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the violence, per KCPD.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Detectives can be reached directly at 816-234-5043.

