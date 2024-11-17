Overnight vehicle pursuit, shots fired by MSHP trooper under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating an incident overnight in which a trooper fired shots at a suspect vehicle.

MSHP said the suspect vehicle was originally flagged around 12:28 a.m. Sunday for speeding on northbound Interstate 35 south of Missouri 210 Highway in Clay County.

However, the driver did not yield and continued north on I-35 before exiting the highway to turn around and head south on I-35, per MSHP.

Troopers communicated with a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter for updates while troopers on the ground discontinued the pursuit and remained in the area.

When the helicopter was called back to Kansas, troopers traveled to the last known location of the vehicle.

Around 12:40 a.m., the vehicle was spotted at Linwood Boulevard and Van Brunt Avenue.

In an effort to stop the vehicle from fleeing, troopers flanked the suspect vehicle at the front and rear.

MSHP said the suspect vehicle reversed and struck one of the patrol vehicles before allegedly traveling forward in the path of a trooper who was standing outside their patrol vehicle.

That trooper fired shots at the suspect vehicle, which continued to flee onto westbound Interstate 70.

Eventually, the vehicle was disabled and came to a stop at Prospect Avenue and 13th Street.

MSHP said the driver fled on foot but was taken into custody.

The two passengers were also detained. However, one was found to have sustained gunshot wounds.

That person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, per MSHP.

No other injuries were reported.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is assisting in the investigation of the incident.

