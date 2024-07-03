Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Overturned camper obstructing traffic on NB I-35 just north of Missouri 291

camper.jpeg
Liberty Police Department
camper.jpeg
Posted at 2:01 PM, Jul 03, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic is being diverted on northbound Interstate 35 just north of Missouri 291 due to an overturned camper obstructing the road.

Liberty police said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In a social media post, the department said all lanes of northbound I-35 are closed and traffic is being diverted onto 291.

Work to clear the camper is underway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone