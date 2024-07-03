Overturned camper obstructing traffic on NB I-35 just north of Missouri 291

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic is being diverted on northbound Interstate 35 just north of Missouri 291 due to an overturned camper obstructing the road.

Liberty police said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In a social media post, the department said all lanes of northbound I-35 are closed and traffic is being diverted onto 291.

Northbound I-35 just north of Hwy 291 is closed due to an overturned camper. We are diverting all traffic onto Hwy 291. You can’t camp there! @MoDOT_KC @MSHPTrooperA pic.twitter.com/uE1OgO4dfK — Liberty, Missouri Police Department (@libertymopd) July 3, 2024

Work to clear the camper is underway. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

—