KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An overturned semi has the northbound lanes of Interstate 635 closed just north of Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas.

Rescue crews were dispatched to the crash just before 1 p.m.

KC Scout traffic cameras show crews working to right the semi as of 2:45 p.m.

The ramps from eastbound I-70 to northbound I-635 and from westbound I-70 to northbound I-635 were also closed due to the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

