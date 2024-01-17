Owner of J & J Recycling in Independence sold millions in stolen catalytic converters, sentenced to prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Independence man was sentenced to prison for making millions selling stolen catalytic converters, the United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri announced.

James Spick, 58, will spend five years in prison ran the operation out of his business J&J Recycling located in Independence, according to the feds.

Spick had a reputation around the Kansas City area for accepting stolen and questionable catalytic converters.

During his scheme, prosecutors say Spick victimized tens of thousands of people who had their catalytic converters stolen.

He would resell the stolen parts to companies in the Kansas City area, Texas and Louisiana who extracted precious metals from them.

Spick admitted to investigators that some days, he would spend $20,000 a day buying the parts and profited about $1,000 after expenses.

From 2018 to 2021, investigators estimate Spick made more than $4 million selling the stolen catalytic converters.

Prosecutors said his scheme encouraged thieves, particularly drug dealers.

