Owner of Metro Tow hit with additional charges in Jackson County, now facing 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grand jurors tacked on seven charges to Donald Adamson, owner of Metro Tow, in a superseding indictment filed Thursday, Sept. 4.

Adamson now faces 25 total charges in Jackson County — two counts of first-degree harassment, six counts of forgery, nine counts of deceptive business practice, and eight counts of stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

He was originally charged in April in Jackson County along with his mother, Lannette Adamson. The two were charged with stealing, forgery and harassment in an alleged illegal towing scheme across the Kansas City area.

According to court documents, Adamson posted bond, which was originally set at $100,000 cash-only. The conditions include GPS monitoring with permitted leave for “legal, medical, educational and verified employment, among other conditions.” He is also not permitted to contact victims or witnesses.

In August, Adamson requested a bond modification to eliminate the house arrest requirement and allow travel to Tennessee to "work at a demolition derby in Bristol, Tennessee, from October 1 to October 4, 2025."

The state filed a response in opposition to Adamson’s request.

“As presently set, Defendant’s bond reflects the least restrictive means necessary to ensure Defendant’s appearance at future court proceedings," a court document stated. "Any decrease in defendant’s bond will only frustrate this Court’s efforts to impose a bond sufficient to serve its intended purposes."

The document went on to explain the state feels the “nature and circumstances of the offense strongly support the existing bond.”

As such, the state is requesting the court deny Adamson’s request for bond or approve “narrowly tailored, verified-employment travel under the current order…”

Adamson's bond review hearing is set for Friday, Sept. 26, in Jackson County.

Additionally, Donald Adamson faces related charges in Platte County — three counts of forgery and three counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

A hearing in that case is set for Oct. 22.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.