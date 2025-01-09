Pair charged with dumping dead woman's body in Kansas City ditch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man and woman are facing charges for allegedly putting a dead woman in a box and dumping her body in a ditch in May 2022 along a south Kansas City road.

Jacob Block and Eunice Carlo-Martinez, ages redacted from court documents, are accused in Jackson County Court of accessory abandonment of a corpse and accessory tampering with physical evidence.

The victim, Abbi Schaeffer, was reported missing by her family on May 30, 2022, according to a court document.

Schaeffer's remains were found April 1, 2023, in a broken box in a ditch at East 95th Street and Blue River Road in Kansas City.

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis spoke with the family about two weeks after Schaeffer's remains were found about their efforts to clear trash from the area,

"We wanted this to be a place where you can see how beautiful Abbi is and know she's loved by so many people," said Audrey Davis, Schaeffer's older sister, told Abundis.

Provided Abbi Schaeffer's memorial.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.