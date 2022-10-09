Watch Now
Paola man allegedly stabbed brother over sandwich

Posted at 7:17 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 20:24:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A Paola, Kansas, man allegedly stabbed his brother in an altercation over a sandwich on Saturday, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office deputies report the altercation took place in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road.

Police say an argument over a sandwich started when one brother accused the other of eating his meal.

Verbal disagreement turned physical, and one brother reportedly stabbed the other in the leg.

The man was transported to the Miami County Medical Center, and his injuries are described as “non-life-threatening.”

The other brother was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division.


