Parent charged after child, 2, overdoses on methamphetamine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 34-year-old Osawatomie, Kansas, woman, has been charged after her 2-year-old daughter ingested methamphetamine late Tuesday night.

Osawatomie Police received a call from a grandparent around 11:58 p.m. Tuesday to check on the condition of a 2-year-old female inside of a residence in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they located the girl suffering from a seizure due to ingesting an unknown amount of meth.

The child was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

Detectives learned the child’s mother, out of fear of getting in trouble, allegedly flushed evidence down the toilet. Police allege the child’s mother never called for help.

The mother, identified as Jacci Marie Hays, 34, was charged Wednesday with aggravated child endangerment, destroying evidence in a felony case, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Online jail records reveal that Hays was booked into the Miami County Jail around 5 a.m. Thursday.

