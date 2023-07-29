Parent turns in 15-year-old male for allegedly shooting 16-year-old female in face in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lenexa police dispatched to a shooting on July 28 at around 10 p.m., and later learned the victim was a 16-year-old female who had been shot in the face, according to the department's Facebook.

The shooting occurred near the area of 91st Street and Pflumm Road, but the victim and the vehicle the shooting occurred in was located by police near 95th Street and Interstate 35. The victim told dispatchers the car continued to drive away from the area of the incident following the shooting.

Officers aided the victim until paramedics arrived, and she was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed three people occupied the vehicle during the shooting: a 16-year-old female driver, a 15-year-old male backseat passenger and the victim, who was seated in the front passenger seat.

The male passenger is known to both female occupants and was armed with a handgun, per the Facebook post. While the vehicle was in motion, the handgun was fired and struck the victim in the face. The driver continued to operate the vehicle before pulling over a short time later.

Upon pulling over, the male exited the vehicle and fled the scene. Officers had not yet made it to the scene.

A few hours after the incident, a parent of the 15-year-old male brought him to the Lenexa Police Department, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Johnson County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Facebook post.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office will handle this case.

