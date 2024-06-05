Former Park Hill South High School substitute teacher, assistant coach charged with sex crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Park Hill South High School substitute teacher and assistant football coach is accused of trying to entice a student into performing a sexual act on him.

Dillon D. Thomas is charged with attempted sexual contact with a student.

Court documents indicate the victim's parents contacted the Platte County Sheriff's Office on April 4.

The parents said they were concerned about messages being exchanged between Thomas and the teen.

Investigators reviewed text messages between Thomas and the victim between Jan. 28 and March 15.

In the messages, Thomas and the victim discussed the communication that had been ongoing between the two and how people around school were finding out about it.

One of the messages revealed Thomas asked the victim what she was doing the following day because "they needed to clean things up and be on the same page."

Investigators interviewed the victim, who said Thomas asked her for oral sex as well as sex on multiple occasions.

In a conversation, Thomas allegedly told the victim that she was attractive and that he wished she wasn't in high school.

They agreed to meet on several occasions but never did, the victim told investigators.

KSHB 41 News reached out to the Park Hill School District for comment on the matter.

A district spokesperson confirmed Thomas was an assistant football coach in the fall of 2023 and had been a substitute teacher in March and April 2024.

"The district is aware of a misdemeanor charge in this case," the spokesperson said in the statement. "When we were made aware of a concern regarding this instance, we passed it on to the sheriff’s office and children’s division. They’ve been working through an investigation since we passed on the concern. I can confirm that he was an assistant football coach at Park Hill South High School in the fall of 2023 and that he was a substitute teacher in March and April of 2024. He was an at-will employee and is no longer employed by Park Hill."

—

