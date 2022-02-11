Parkville bank robbed Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Parkville Commerce Bank was robbed Friday around 3:40 p.m, according to FBI Kansas City.
No one was injured at the bank located at 9155 Northwest 45 Highway.
A thin male around 18-21 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches in height entered the building wearing a white face mask, white hat and gray Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt.
He gave the teller a demand note. No weapons were displayed.
He then fled the bank southbound on foot through a Hy-Vee parking lot with an undisclosed amount of money.
