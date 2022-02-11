Parkville bank robbed Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Parkville Commerce Bank was robbed Friday around 3:40 p.m, according to FBI Kansas City.

No one was injured at the bank located at 9155 Northwest 45 Highway.

A thin male around 18-21 years old and 5 feet, 10 inches in height entered the building wearing a white face mask, white hat and gray Kansas City Chiefs sweatshirt.

He gave the teller a demand note. No weapons were displayed.

He then fled the bank southbound on foot through a Hy-Vee parking lot with an undisclosed amount of money.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .