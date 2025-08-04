Parkville man charged with child abuse that led to death of infant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last month, police in Kansas City, Missouri, announced an infant’s death in 2024 had been reclassified as a homicide.

On Friday, Platte County prosecutors charged Adrian Horton with one count of child abuse that led to the death of a child.

Police received a call around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2024, to come to Children’s Mercy Hospital regarding an assault earlier that day in the 8000 block of NE Milrey Drive.

Doctors told police that a 2-month-old infant, identified as Mateo Rideout, had arrived at the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Rideout died from those injuries less than two weeks later.

According to court documents filed in support of the charges, doctors said Mateo had sustained “a brain bleed with a midline shift, multiple rib fractures and possible internal decapitation due to severe separation of cervical spinal discs.”

Ten days after Mateo died, Horton spoke with police detectives, where he recounted trying to change the infant’s diaper.

A warrant has been issued for Horton's arrest. Prosecutors have requested he be held without bond once in custody.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.