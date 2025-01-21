Police locate child, 2, illegally taken Tuesday by father

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | Police say the child was located safely and returned home.

ORIGINAL REPORT | An endangered person advisory has been issued for a 2-year-old boy taken by his father in violation of a protection order.

The Parkville Police Department says Kyle Hadley took his 2-year-old son Tuesday morning.

A cell phone belonging to Hadley last pinged around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near W. 135th Street and Roe Avenue in Overland Park.

The pair may be in a black 2014 GMC Yukon Denali with a Kansas temporary tag. Police say the SUV has a white scratch on the side.

Kyle Hadley is described as a while male, 29, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the pair should call 911.

