Passenger dies after two-vehicle crash at 79th Terrace and North Oak Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The rear-seat passenger in a two-vehicle crash Friday night has passed away.

Kansas City police were called to 79th Terrace and North Oak Street shortly after 10 p.m.

Officers say a silver Chevrolet Malibu was northbound on North Oak.

A blue Hyundai Elanta was making a left turn from southbound North Oak onto eastbound 79th Terrace.

The Hyundai entered the intersection and was struck by the Chevrolet.

The unrestrained driver and front street passengers of the Hyundai were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The unrestrained rear seat passenger of the Hyundai was transported with critical injuries, and passed away just after 4 a.m.

KCPD says this is fatality number 53, compared to 49 at this time last year.

The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured in the crash.

