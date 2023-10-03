Past Saint Thomas Aquinas students sue former choir director for secret recordings of students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Saint Thomas Aquinas students and parents are suing the high school and its former choir director Joseph Heidesch, who secretly recorded students and other people while they were changing at the school between 2016 and 2021.

The lawsuit, filed Friday in Johnson County District Court, argues that Heidesch invaded the privacy of his victims, caused severe emotional distress with "outrageous conduct" and failed to create a safe educational environment.

Heidesch is currently serving a five-year, eight-month-long prison sentence after pleading guilty to four counts of child exploitation and 26 counts of breach of privacy.

Thirteen former students and nine parents are demanding a jury trial and monetary damages.

The lawsuit says that Heidesch required choir students change into choir robes in his office with secret video cameras hidden inside and collected videos of students undressing.

It also states that Heidesch used his personal cellphone to call students on their personal phones without the knowledge of parents or other adults.

The lawsuit argues that Saint Thomas Aquinas was negligent for allowing sexual misconduct to occur to students and failed to properly train and supervise its staff to prevent child sexual harassment.

Aquinas is also being held liable for the acts of its employee, failing to maintain a safe educational environment and building and accepting benefits from parents, who had the expectation that their children would receive a safe education.

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School provided KSHB 41 News with the following statement:

"Saint Thomas Aquinas High School places the highest priority on safety and security of its students, and since the beginning of this matter has cooperated and assisted law enforcement and the district attorney's office to the fullest extent possible," Saint Thomas Aquinas said in a written statement. "As this is an ongoing legal matter and out of respect for the privacy of those involved, that is the extent of what we are able to share at this time."