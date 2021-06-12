Pedestrian critically injured Friday night in KCMO hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was hit Friday night by a vehicle on a Kansas City, Missouri, highway.

Police said the incident happened at 6:10 p.m. on U.S. 40 Highway at Donnelly Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The victim was crossing U.S. 40 Highway when she was hit by a white or silver sedan, police said.

The driver sped west on U.S. 40 Highway and has not been found.

No other information about the driver or the car was released by police.

—

