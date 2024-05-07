Watch Now
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run near Wilson Avenue, Belmont Boulevard in KCMO

Posted at 4:55 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 17:55:22-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a hit-and-run Tuesday near the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Belmont Boulevard.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the scene.

Investigators said a semi was traveling southbound on Belmont when it made too sharp of a turn onto eastbound Wilson.

In the process, the semi drove over the curb and through the grassy median.

Police said the semi struck and “possibly ran over” the pedestrian who was on the sidewalk. The semi also struck a wooden telephone pole.

After striking the pedestrian, the semi left the scene.

KCPD said the pedestrian was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

