KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A pedestrian died Friday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking along a street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Police said the incident happened about 6:45 p.m. in the 5700 block of Georgia Avenue.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released Friday night, was walking west when struck by a westbound vehicle.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Emergency medical responders declared the victim dead at the scene.

—