Pedestrian dies after being hit by Jeep Thursday night in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died Thursday night when they were hit by a Jeep in Independence, police said.

Police responded to the area near S Norwood Avenue and East 23rd Street S about 7:05 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the road when a Jeep Wrangler going eastbound hit them.

The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, died on the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

A driver in the Jeep remained on the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.

