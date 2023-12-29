Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Pedestrian dies after being hit by Jeep Thursday night in Independence

Independence police.jpeg
Jonathan Goede/KSHB 41
Independence police.jpeg
Posted at 8:21 PM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 21:21:32-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died Thursday night when they were hit by a Jeep in Independence, police said.

Police responded to the area near S Norwood Avenue and East 23rd Street S about 7:05 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the road when a Jeep Wrangler going eastbound hit them.

The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, died on the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

A driver in the Jeep remained on the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone