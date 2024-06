KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian died when they were hit while walking on Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation found the pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was walking across the eastbound lanes of I-70 about 10:20 p.m.

The pedestrian was later hit by a car driving east on I-70.

KHP said the driver stopped on the right shoulder.

