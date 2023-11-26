Pedestrian fatally struck after speeding car rams into SUV, sends SUV off road in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, mo. — A man died when a speeding car rammed into an SUV, causing the SUV to go off road and fatally strike the man, Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Police responded to the crash scene about 12:32 p.m. on Sunday at Independence and Kensington Avenues.

A preliminary investigation indicates a silver Chevy Malibu was heading east on Independence Avenue when it hit the SUV.

The impact of the hit caused the SUV to go off road and hit the man, who was standing near the southeast corner of the intersection.

The SUV also struck a utility pole, causing it to sheer in half.

The man, who was a pedestrian, was transported to an area hospital and later died.

A driver in the SUV was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Chevy Malibu, including the driver, fled the scene.

