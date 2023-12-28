Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Kansas City

kcpd
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nick Kastelan/KSHB
kcpd
Posted at 10:07 PM, Dec 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-27 23:07:51-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Police responded to the area near east 27th Street and Wabash Avenue about 7:40 p.m. on reports of pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was crossing 27th Street when a Black sedan hit them.

The sedan continued westbound on 27th Street. The pedestrian was was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone