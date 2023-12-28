Pedestrian hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after hit-and-run in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being injured in a hit-and-run on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

Police responded to the area near east 27th Street and Wabash Avenue about 7:40 p.m. on reports of pedestrian who'd been hit by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was crossing 27th Street when a Black sedan hit them.

The sedan continued westbound on 27th Street. The pedestrian was was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

