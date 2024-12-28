Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by car in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Independence on Friday, leaving them in critical condition.

Police said the crash happened at 23rd Street and Sterling Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m.

The driver of a 2023 Maserati, traveling southbound on Sterling Avenue, struck a 35-year-old pedestrian who stepped into traffic from the center median.

Authorities said the pedestrian was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Maserati remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

