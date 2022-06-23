Watch Now
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run near Independence, Indiana avenues in KCMO

Police
Posted at 10:10 AM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 11:10:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run collision around 2:30 a.m. Thursday near Independence and Indiana avenues in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCMO police report a black Toyota 4Runner was traveling west on Independence Avenue in the No. 1 lane of traffic.

While continuing west, a pedestrian was standing “approximately one foot into his lane,” according to police.

The driver of the Toyota did not see the pedestrian and struck the person, knocking the woman into the eastbound lane.

Then an unknown east-traveling vehicle struck the pedestrian, did not stop and was last seen east on Independence Avenue.

Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Toyota driver was not injured in the collision.

