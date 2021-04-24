Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash Friday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person died Friday in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian in Kansas City, Kansas.
The fatal crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near South 10th Street and Central Avenue, according to police.
KCK police said the victim is a resident of the city, but have not released an identification, pending notification of the family.
A large white or silver SUV pulling an enclosed black trailer struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, according to KCKPD.
