Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash Friday in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person died Friday in a hit-and-run crash with a pedestrian in Kansas City, Kansas.

The fatal crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. near South 10th Street and Central Avenue, according to police.

KCK police said the victim is a resident of the city, but have not released an identification, pending notification of the family.

A large white or silver SUV pulling an enclosed black trailer struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, according to KCKPD.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .