Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 435 in Overland Park

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit and run on Interstate 435 early Monday morning.

The Overland Park Police Department says around 1 a.m., officers were called to the eastbound side of I-435 just before Metcalf on a two-vehicle crash.

As officers arrived they discovered a male lying on the westbound side of the highway.

Officers administered CPR, but he was declared deceased by medical personnel.

The preliminary investigation indicated one of the drivers in the original crash attempted to cross over to the other side of the highway from where his car had stopped. He was then struck by an unidentified semi-truck that continued on without stopping.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the driver of the semi truck.

The interstate was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash. Both directions were re-opened shortly before 5 a.m.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.