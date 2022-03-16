Pedestrian killed in traffic accident on Broadway Boulevard Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night on Broadway Boulevard after trying to cross the street in Kansas City, Missouri, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

A silver Ford Explorer was going north on Broadway and did not see a pedestrian as she attempted to cross the road.

"The pedestrian was not at the crosswalk, but was mid-block on Broadway," KCPD said in a release. "The Ford's right front struck the pedestrian."

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford was not hurt.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .