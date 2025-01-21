Pedestrian struck and killed at Truman Road and Bennington

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed at Truman Road and Bennington Avenue late Monday night.

Kansas City, Missouri police were called to the scene just before 11 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an adult male was crossing the street on the crosswalk from the north to the south.

An unknown vehicle driving eastbound struck the man and continued from the scene.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead a few minutes later.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the accident, or with any information is encouraged to contact police.

