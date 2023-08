KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on 350 Highway at Blue Ridge Boulevard Sunday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a 2013 Honda Odyssey traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck the pedestrian.

Heather L. Klemenz, 35, of Raytown was hit just after 10 a.m.

She was pronounced dead at an area hospital just before 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.