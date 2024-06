KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A female suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on southbound Interstate 49 at Martha Truman Road.

Emergency crews from Kansas City were called to the off ramp from I-49 shortly before 6 a.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, police officers said a female was struck by a vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as information becomes available.

—